IT By Design Unveils Cost Plus Pricing Model

BUILD IT LIVE — IT By Design, the infrastructure management company, just unveiled its new pricing model, which will help MSPs provide improved transparency and predictability in staffing costs and help them manage their resources.

The company announced its Cost Plus pricing model Monday at Build IT LIVE 2024 in Orlando. The pricing model will provide MSPs with full visibility of what they're paying. For example, there will be transparent pricing around staffing, simplified scaling for team size and quality assurance that will help ensure that a company's engineers are highly skilled and regularly trained in order to keep up with industry standards.

IT By Design's Sunny Kaila

“We’re excited to introduce the Cost Plus model as part of our commitment to helping MSPs manage their staffing needs with greater transparency and flexibility,” said Sunny Kaila, CEO of IT By Design. “This model is a game-changer for MSPs looking to scale efficiently and maintain high standards of quality, and we’re proud to introduce it here at Build IT LIVE 2024.”

Why Pricing Models Matter

Pricing models are an important part of the MSP model, as they help calculate what's needed to provide the required service. The pricing may demand a number of expenses and variables, from operating expenses to add-ons for delivery to onboarding costs. There are also variables to consider, such as demographics, customer needs and desired benefits. Models such as Cost Plus can simplify the process, IT By Design said.