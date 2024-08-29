Intel Gaudi 3 Accelerators Coming to IBM Cloud as a Service

Gaudi 3 accelerators, built to support AI workloads in data centers, will be available in IBM Cloud and watsonx in early 2025.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

August 29, 2024

Gaudi 3 accelerators from Intel coming to IBM cloud as a service
IBM and Intel are collaborating to deploy the latter's Gaudi 3 AI accelerators to those who use their technology and improve their innovation.

The two companies said on Thursday that Intel would deploy its Gaudi 3 AI accelerators as part of a service within the IBM Cloud. The new offering will be available in early 2025 and help scale enterprise AI more effectively, the companies said. The collaboration will also allow support for Gaudi 3 within watsonx AI.

Intel's Justin Hotard

“Unlocking the full potential of AI requires an open and collaborative ecosystem that provides customers with choice and accessible solutions,” said Justin Hotard, EVP and general manager of Intel's Data Center and AI. “By integrating Gaudi 3 AI Accelerators and Xeon CPUs with IBM Cloud, we are creating new AI capabilities and meeting the demand for affordable, secure, and innovative AI computing solutions.” 

Gaudi 3 Channel Opportunity

The technology promises a number of new options for the channel, according to representatives from Intel.

"The Intel and IBM collaboration lays the foundation for partners to build integrated cloud solutions with Gaudi 3 to successfully meet the growing needs of their customers," a spokesperson told Channel Futures.

This includes lowering the computing power required to own and operate AI while also enhancing the performance of the platform overall.

Intel expanded its AI PC Acceleration Program in March, adding developers and independent hardware vendors in hopes of providing Intel resources to them.

AI was a central theme for IBM during their annual IBM Think event in May, where they told partners in attendance that the quickly spreading technology was a leading focus.

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

