Ingram Micro Launches IPO, Chasing $5.4 Billion Valuation

A Platinum Equity investment vehicle will continue to own 90.8% of voting power going forward.

James Anderson, Senior News Editor

October 15, 2024

1 Min Read
Ingram Micro IPO
one photo/Shutterstock

Tech distributor Ingram Micro has officially filed its initial public offering (IPO).

Ingram on Tuesday unveiled 18.6 million shares of common stock, valued at between $20 and $23 per share. The company is seeking a valuation of as much as $5.42 billion, Reuters reports. It will trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The IPO would gather up to $427.8 million, which Ingram would spend to repay debts.

Ingram Micro recorded $48 billion in net sales in 2023, dropping from $50.8 billion in 2022 and $54.4 billion in 2021. The company reports that it works with more than 161,000 reseller customers. Moreover, more than 33,000 cloud marketplace customers work with Ingram Micro, according to its SEC filing.

Ingram Micro Shareholders

Ingram's private-equity owner Platinum Equity is selling 7 million of the 18.6 million shares. Imola JV Holdings, an investment vehicle operating under Platinum Equity, will own 90.8% of voting power.

Platinum Equity bought Ingram Micro for $7.2 billion in 2021.

According to Ingram Micro's SEC filing, Capital World Investors intends to buy up to $70 million in common stock, making it what Ingram calls the "cornerstone investor." That investor notably owns 8.2% of Insight Enterprises, 18.5% of Cloudflare and 1% of Microsoft. Broadcom represents the largest portion of Capital World Investors' portfolio at 5.9%, although the investor has sold off a large amount of Broadcom stock recently.

Related:Ingram Micro Revenue Is Falling, IPO Filing Shows

Read more about:

VARs/SIs

About the Author

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a senior news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

See more from James Anderson
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 24 - Mar 27, 2025
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with Channel Futures MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry.
Sign Up For Special Deal