Images: Nashville Hosts 2024 Intelisys Channel Connect

INTELISYS CHANNEL CONNECT - One of the channel's most storied events convened once again.

The annual Intelisys Channel Connect conference met in Nashville, Tennessee, drawing upwards of 1,500 people to the Nashville Music City Center. There, the ScanSource-owned tech services distributor made the case that it is putting the partner journey at the center of its mission.

Intelisys' Jolynn Antonacci

"We're here to serve the partner. We're here to serve the supplier. We're here to serve the guests," said recently appointed vice president of marketing Jolynn Antonacci told Channel Futures. "What we do and what we build – whether it's quoting tools, additional back office resources, marketing resources or campaigns that they can self-serve with – the goal is to always give them varying routes to market that meet the needs of their business, no matter where they are in their journey."

Antonacci said her team also wanted to showcase Intelisys as "the powerhouse that we've always been."

Intelisys introduced updated tools and a SaaS marketplace. In addition, partners spent extended time getting to know new president Ken Mills, who emceed much of the event.

Channel Connect will take place in Austin, Texas in 2025.

Go through the slide show to see 11 images from the event.

Or check out Channel Futures' coverage of the different announcements.

Related:ScanSource, Intelisys Channel Partners Count the Cost of Cross-Selling