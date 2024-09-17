Images: MSP Summit with Sophos, NinjaOne, Google Cloud, More

If you missed the MSP Summit or want to relive the highlights from the keynote stage, conference sessions and the expo hall, we've got you covered.

Craig Galbraith, Dave Raffo

September 23, 2024

MSP Summit 2024 Keynote room
A packed keynote room at the 2024 MSP Summit, Atlanta, Sept. 17.

Nearly 1,300 executives from the managed services community descended on Atlanta's Georgia World Congress Center last week. That included partners, suppliers, distributors and other members of the channel ecosystem.

Attendees heard from some of the most foremost experts in the channel, including CEOs Sal Sferlazza of NinjaOne and Joe Levy of Sophos; Gera Mats, partner development manager, industry AI, Google Cloud; C1 chief revenue officer John DeLozier; top analysts Jay McBain and Robin Ody of Canalys, an Informa company; and many more.

The MSP Summit also welcomed top-notch speakers from outside the channel — most notably Walmart director of data science Doug Gray, who shared inspiring AI use cases, and award-winning leadership and sales speaker Paul Epstein.

A Channel Partners event of course wouldn't be complete without a packed expo hall, educational conference sessions and various networking opportunities that included our annual MSP 501 gala, where we feted this year's MSP 501ers and handed out special awards that included our Lifetime Achievement Awards for 2024.

We offer a recap in the slideshow above.

Read more about:

Fall MSP SummitMSPsMSP 501

