Images: Kaseya DattoCon 2024 Highlights

The newest version of Kaseya 365, the acquisition of SaaS Alerts and conversations with Congress are the leading stories from this week's DattoCon 2024.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

October 31, 2024

6 Slides
DattoCon 2024 highlights

Kaseya hosted its annual event, DattoCon 2024, this week in Miami Beach, Florida, where it unveiled products and services that it hopes will help MSPs make more money.

Held at the historic Fontainebleau Hotel, the convention saw a record number of attendees: roughly 5,000 people, including 3,500 MSPs and industry leaders.

One of the leading stories of the convention was the unveiling of the user version of Kaseya 365. Kaseya only unveiled the endpoint version six months ago, but it has seen significant interest. Now, Kaseya is trying to serve a different part of the market with its new subscription, which has received praise from its customer base, the company said.

Kaseya also unveiled an acquisition that surprised analysts, according to the company's CEO.

Finally, Channel Futures got to speak with Kaseya's leadership about how they are trying to help Congress guide regulatory compliance in a complicated cyber landscape.

You can read all about the news coming out of DattoCon 2024 in our slideshow above.

Read more about:

MSPs

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

