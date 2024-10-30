Images: Kaseya DattoCon 2024 Highlights

Kaseya hosted its annual event, DattoCon 2024, this week in Miami Beach, Florida, where it unveiled products and services that it hopes will help MSPs make more money.

Held at the historic Fontainebleau Hotel, the convention saw a record number of attendees: roughly 5,000 people, including 3,500 MSPs and industry leaders.

One of the leading stories of the convention was the unveiling of the user version of Kaseya 365. Kaseya only unveiled the endpoint version six months ago, but it has seen significant interest. Now, Kaseya is trying to serve a different part of the market with its new subscription, which has received praise from its customer base, the company said.

Kaseya also unveiled an acquisition that surprised analysts, according to the company's CEO.

Finally, Channel Futures got to speak with Kaseya's leadership about how they are trying to help Congress guide regulatory compliance in a complicated cyber landscape.

You can read all about the news coming out of DattoCon 2024 in our slideshow above.