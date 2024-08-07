Photos: 2024 Telarus Partner Summit: Expo Hall, Partner Awards, Top Suppliers

See which suppliers and advisors won awards and read updates on Telarus' education platform and the AI vendor landscape.

James Anderson, Senior News Editor

August 9, 2024

21 Slides
2024 Telarus Partner Summit

A large portion of the technology advisor channel gathered in Nashville for the Telarus Partner Summit this week.

Telarus, one of the channel's largest technology services distributors (TSDs), hosted more than 1,600 people at the Gaylord Opryland. Telarus tech advisors (agents), suppliers and employees attended keynote sessions, education tracks, partner meetings and networking.

The technology advisor and TSD markets are moving at a rapid clip as new suppliers embrace the agent model and institutional investors spur consolidation. Amid the rush of activity, many distractions emerge, Telarus CEO Adam Edwards said. Those distractions include questions and concerns about market development funds (MDF), channel conflict and M&A.

But much of that adds up to just "noise," Edwards said in his closing keynote address.

"It's not the true trend. The real trend is that this model is a superior model, and when it's economically aligned with the customer's outcome, customers long-term are going to gravitate to it. Most customers don't know about it, but when they get in front of advisor and learn what they have to offer, they want to engage over and over," he told Channel Futures in an interview.

Channel Futures attended Telarus Partner Summit and snapped pictures over the course of the event. In the slide show, view different photos of the conference, as well as recaps of some of the panels.

Related:How Telarus Partners Are Winning in Enterprise, Cross-Selling

See more coverage of Telarus Partner Summit:

Read more about:

Agents

About the Author

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

See more from James Anderson
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal