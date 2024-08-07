A large portion of the technology advisor channel gathered in Nashville for the Telarus Partner Summit this week.

Telarus, one of the channel's largest technology services distributors (TSDs), hosted more than 1,600 people at the Gaylord Opryland. Telarus tech advisors (agents), suppliers and employees attended keynote sessions, education tracks, partner meetings and networking.

The technology advisor and TSD markets are moving at a rapid clip as new suppliers embrace the agent model and institutional investors spur consolidation. Amid the rush of activity, many distractions emerge, Telarus CEO Adam Edwards said. Those distractions include questions and concerns about market development funds (MDF), channel conflict and M&A.

But much of that adds up to just "noise," Edwards said in his closing keynote address.

"It's not the true trend. The real trend is that this model is a superior model, and when it's economically aligned with the customer's outcome, customers long-term are going to gravitate to it. Most customers don't know about it, but when they get in front of advisor and learn what they have to offer, they want to engage over and over," he told Channel Futures in an interview.

Channel Futures attended Telarus Partner Summit and snapped pictures over the course of the event. In the slide show, view different photos of the conference, as well as recaps of some of the panels.

