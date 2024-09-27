Images: 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 Gala Special Award Winners

We have all of the photos from a festive night of celebration and award presentations at the 2024 MSP Summit.

Craig Galbraith, Editorial Director

September 27, 2024

19 Slides
MSP 501 gala special award winners feted
The biggest night of the year in the channel lived up to its billing, with the MSP 501 handing out special awards and recognizing the accomplishments of MSPs worldwide at its annual gala.

This year in Atlanta at the 2024 MSP Summit, we honored those who made the 2024 MSP 501, as well as this year's Next Generation MSP list, woman-led MSPs and for the first time — the vendors and distributors with which they work.

We asked MSP 501 applicants to select their favorite vendors in a flurry of categories, handing out those honors, along with four MSPs of the year, four executives of the year and more.

The night concluded with an emotional crowning of three lifetime achievement winners.

Check out our slideshow above to find out who won and to see pictures of the honorees accepting their hardware.

