The biggest night of the year in the channel lived up to its billing, with the MSP 501 handing out special awards and recognizing the accomplishments of MSPs worldwide at its annual gala.

This year in Atlanta at the 2024 MSP Summit, we honored those who made the 2024 MSP 501, as well as this year's Next Generation MSP list, woman-led MSPs and for the first time — the vendors and distributors with which they work.

We asked MSP 501 applicants to select their favorite vendors in a flurry of categories, handing out those honors, along with four MSPs of the year, four executives of the year and more.

The night concluded with an emotional crowning of three lifetime achievement winners.

Check out our slideshow above to find out who won and to see pictures of the honorees accepting their hardware.