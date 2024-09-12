Images: 2024 Avant Special Forces Summit

AVANT SPECIAL FORCES SUMMIT - Members of the advisor channel got their fill of education, networking and motivation at Avant's annual conference this week.

The tech services distributor (TSD) hosted its flagship event in Phoenix for the second year in a row. Avant executives, fresh off their acquisition of CX Effect, shared their vision for industry growth on the main stage. Avant services a community of technology advisor companies (called trusted advisors by Avant), who source as-a-service, vendor-billed technologies to business customers. The industry is growing at a rapid clip, according to CEO Ian Kieninger.

“If you look back over 15 years, it's been a big journey for being a single-threaded broker to a multidimensional, high-powered trusted advisor selling five or six advanced technology categories," Kieninger said in a speech Tuesday.

Outside of keynote sessions, the show featured networking, education tracks and plenty of one-on-ones. The conference wrapped up with a performance from rapper Ludacris.

