Images: 2024 Avant Special Forces Summit

The tech services distributor welcomed partners, suppliers and employees to Phoenix this week.

James Anderson, Senior News Editor

September 13, 2024

11 Slides
2024 Avant Special Forces Summit
Suzanne Collier/Whitefox Marketing

AVANT SPECIAL FORCES SUMMIT - Members of the advisor channel got their fill of education, networking and motivation at Avant's annual conference this week.

The tech services distributor (TSD) hosted its flagship event in Phoenix for the second year in a row. Avant executives, fresh off their acquisition of CX Effect, shared their vision for industry growth on the main stage. Avant services a community of technology advisor companies (called trusted advisors by Avant), who source as-a-service, vendor-billed technologies to business customers. The industry is growing at a rapid clip, according to CEO Ian Kieninger.

“If you look back over 15 years, it's been a big journey for being a single-threaded broker to a multidimensional, high-powered trusted advisor selling five or six advanced technology categories," Kieninger said in a speech Tuesday.

Outside of keynote sessions, the show featured networking, education tracks and plenty of one-on-ones. The conference wrapped up with a performance from rapper Ludacris.

View 11 highlights from the Avant Special Forces Summit in the slide show.

Read more about:

Agents

About the Author

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a senior news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.


