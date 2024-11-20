HPE DISCOVER BARCELONA 2024: HPE has gone live with updates to HPE Partner Ready Vantage that help partners extend their managed service practices.

Simon Ewington, senior vice president of worldwide channels and partner ecosystem sales, HPE, detailed the changes in a blog post. It coincides with the company’s European customer and partner gathering, HPE Discover Barcelona.

First up, the vendor has announced additions to its Service Track, one of three core business areas comprising HPE Partner Ready Vantage. The track includes: Managed Services, the newly launched Support Services, Professional Services, and Customer Success Centers of Expertise.

The Managed Services Center of Expertise enables partners to promote their service offerings with Powered by HPE GreenLake. The center now features partner-branding for HPE Managed Services. It authorizes channel partners to use HPE’s Hybrid Cloud Operations Console to deliver their managed services to customers under their brand.

Additionally, the center will feature co-delivery with HPE Managed Services for partners that want broader support from HPE.

The Support Services Center of Expertise enables partners to own the customer experience with partner-led services. The center pairs the current partner-led service experience for HPE GreenLake with the partner-led experience for HPE Complete Care Service offering. This enables partners to manage the entire customer experience including delivery of the service relationship management from HPE Complete Care Service.

HPE’s Professional Services Center of Expertise now offers broader capabilities in the rapid migration tool. With the tool, partners can now make impartial assessments of the most appropriate place for workloads – public cloud or HPE GreenLake. The rapid migration tool also now supports HPE VM Essentials migrations and public cloud repatriations.

HPE Sovereignty Competency

According to Accenture, more than 80 percent of customers have characterized their digital sovereignty plans as a “work in progress” or “expected to start within the next 12 months.” With the tightening of directives and regulations, HPE said this presents a massive opportunity for partners to provide services and solutions to meet their customer requirements across regulated environments.

To that end, HPE will offer HPE Private Cloud Enterprise Disconnected and HPE Alletra Storage MP Disconnected for customers “that want the cloud experience but require high security with no external internet.”

With air-gapped private cloud and block storage solutions, authorized HPE Partner Ready Vantage partners can deliver sovereign private cloud services, powered by HPE GreenLake, that meet local, regional, and industry-specific regulations.

To become an authorized service provider, partners must earn the HPE Sovereignty competency. This, said HPE, demonstrates deep expertise in using HPE GreenLake cloud to provide secure private clouds within a hosted environment or within customers’ own datacenters. The partner-enabled sovereign cloud services solution and respective competency will be available in the Managed Services Center of Expertise of the HPE Partner Ready Vantage program.

“As we continue to bring new and innovative solutions in AI, compute, and hybrid cloud to the market, we will also continue prioritizing partner enablement within HPE Partner Ready Vantage to ensure competency and increased profitability across the ecosystem for all our partners," Ewington said.