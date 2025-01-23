Google Cloud-only SADA layoffs are impacting people in several areas of the company.

On Thursday, the managed service provider confirmed to Channel Futures that it cut some jobs this month.

“On January 15, SADA made the difficult decision to reduce a portion of its workforce across various departments in North America,” the company told Channel Futures in a statement provided on Jan. 23. “This step, though challenging, is part of our ongoing efforts to align resources with our strategic priorities.”

SADA, which is owned by Insight Enterprises (the solutions integrator that landed the No. 1 spot on Channel Futures’ MSP 501 list in 2024), did not answer Channel Futures’ questions about how many people were affected, in which roles, or why the layoffs took place. SADA’s LinkedIn page shows that it has “501-1K employees.” Insight Enterprises is due to report its latest earnings soon, and may address the SADA layoffs during that call with investors; the Arizona-based company shared its latest quarterly results last October.

SADA Layoffs: ‘Nothing But Love and Respect’

Also on LinkedIn, the former director of business development for public sector, the North America head of services sales and a Google Workspace engineer posted this week that they were in search of new jobs.

“I know these decisions are always difficult, and I have nothing but love and respect for the teams and leadership at the company,” wrote Mike Kulinski, who started at SADA 13 years ago as the firm’s first remote sales rep before taking over the public sector business.

“I am excited for the possibilities that lie ahead,” he added.

Kulinski’s colleague, going only by “Ben J.” on LinkedIn, made similar comments.

“While it’s always challenging to part ways, I deeply respect that businesses must make tough calls to navigate their path forward. I had a killer run and it doesn’t even seem real all that we accomplished. SADA is, and always was, pure class.”

Ben J. is listed as having led services sales in North America at SADA.

Finally, Todd M., a former Google Workspace engineer at the MSP, had this to say: “I was recently affected by what was a hard decision for everyone involved and was laid off, but on good terms.”

Other positions impacted by the SADA layoffs include a customer value manager, a senior Google deployment engineer and a Google Workspace support engineer.

SADA Layoffs: ‘Focused On Our Mission’

In its statement to Channel Futures, SADA said: “We understand the weight of the decision and the significance of the decision on those impacted employees, and we have provided resources to support them during the transition. SADA remains focused on our mission to increase the capabilities of the people and the performance of the organizations we serve, ensuring a clear path for our team and business.”

SADA instituted its first-ever layoffs in November 2022. That round impacted 11% of the company’s then-1,000-person workforce.

“This is something we’ve never done, and it is the most difficult decision we have made as a company,” then-president and CEO Tony Safoian wrote on LinkedIn. (After selling SADA to Insight, Safoian has since retired.)

At the time, SADA’s layoffs came amid others in the tech sector — and this latest set of job cuts at the MSP seems to coincide with likeminded activity ramping up within the industry.

For instance, for the third January in a row, Cloud Software Group, which owns Citrix, has let go of an undisclosed number of employees. And Microsoft has shed what it says amounts to less than 1% of its workforce, primarily in the security, gaming and sales divisions this month, with more likely to come. Rumor has it that Amazon and Meta will follow suit soon. All three of the big names − reflecting a larger, growing trend − are particularly targeting low performers, according to various reports.