Google Cloud just unveiled what it’s calling its AI agent ecosystem program.

Each of the hyperscalers is hot and heavy on the hunt for customers to adopt their proprietary AI, which is proving to be a major revenue generator. We saw more such buzz this week from Microsoft Ignite and it’s coming soon around the latest Amazon Web Services re:Invent. Not to be left out, Google Cloud now is touting its new addition, the AI agent ecosystem.

“We’ve seen a sharp rise in demand from enterprises that want to use AI agents to automate complex tasks, personalize customer experiences and increase operational efficiency,” Kevin Ichhpurani, president of the global partner organization at Google Cloud, wrote in a Nov. 20 blog.

Google Cloud's Kevin Ichhpurani

So, the world’s third-largest cloud computing provider has created the Google Cloud AI agent ecosystem program. The initiative, Ichhpurani said, will “help partners build and co-innovate AI agents with technical and go-to-market resources from Google Cloud.” Specifically, that will translate into the following three areas:

Accelerated agent development. “We'll provide partners with direct access to Google Cloud's product and engineering teams for guidance and optimization of their AI agents,” Ichhpurani said. “Partners will also receive early access to our latest AI technologies, technical enablement and best practices, and dedicated support for bringing their solutions to market quickly via Google Cloud Marketplace.”

Go-to-market success. New programs and co-selling opportunities here are designed for AI agent solutions, Ichhpurani said. This, he added, “will help partners more effectively promote their offerings and drive adoption across a wider range of customers.”

Increased customer visibility. “We will highlight the innovative work of our partners through targeted marketing resources, blogs and dedicated events, which will increase visibility of partner-built AI agents and help them stand out in our growing AI ecosystem,” Ichhpurani noted.

Ichhpurani pointed out a number of Google Cloud services partners already churning out solutions via the provider’s AI agent capabilities. Some of those myriad names include Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, HCLTech, PwC, TCS and Wipro.

Meantime, there’s more.

Google Cloud Also Launches AI Agent Space

Google Cloud also is debuting AI Agent Space, “a new category in our Google Cloud Marketplace for customers to easily find and deploy partner-built AI agents,” as Ichhpurani said.

Per Ichhpurani, expect “product support, marketing amplification, and co-selling opportunities to help our services and ISV partners bring these solutions to market faster, reach more customers, and grow their AI agent businesses.”

Participating ISV partners are on a roll, too, Ichhpurani noted. Brands including Dun & Bradstreet, Elastic, OpenText and Teradata are using Vertex AI, Gemini and other Google AI technology “to develop cutting-edge AI agent solutions."

“Many have already made their offerings available on Google Cloud Marketplace, and we're thrilled that they will be expanding their reach through AI Agent Space to make it even easier for customers to deploy and benefit from these innovative AI agents," he said.

Only select partners can join AI Agent Space right now. But, Ichhpurani said, look for “hundreds” more AI agents over the coming months. Interested partners may apply in the meantime or meet with their channel manager about the opportunity.

“We’re dedicated to empowering our partners with the tools, resources and support they need to build and deploy successful AI agents,” Ichhpurani said. “We're excited to see the transformative solutions they create and the positive impact they'll have on customers in the coming year.”