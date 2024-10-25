Google Cloud Executive Takes Over as ServiceNow President, COO

Amit Zavery, a former Google Cloud executive, will take over as ServiceNow president in the wake of the company's former leader being forced to step down.

Christopher Hutton

October 25, 2024

2 Min Read
Amit Savery is the new ServiceNow president
A leading Google Cloud executive has stepped down to become ServiceNow's president after its former leader resigned due to violating internal policies.

Former vice president, general manager and head of Google Cloud platform Amit Zavery announced on Thursday that he was stepping down from his role at Google Cloud to take on a leadership role at the AI platform ServiceNow as president, chief product officer and chief operating officer. Zavery served at Google for the last five years, and previously held multiple roles at Oracle. The former Google exec will bring over three decades of enterprise technology to the company, including expertise in platform development, enterprise applications, data management, and AI.

ServiceNow's Bill Mcdermott

"Amit Zavery has an extraordinary track record of innovation and commercial execution," said Bill McDermott, chairman and chief executive officer of ServiceNow. "We wanted a visionary product and engineering leader with a proven history of building market defining products and scaling world class platforms. With Amit, we found the dream innovator to captivate the market with a compelling vision for ServiceNow as the AI platform for business transformation. We could not be more excited to have Amit joining our leadership team."

amit-zavery-servicenow.png

ServiceNow's Amit Zavery

"It’s an incredible honor to take on this role at such a pivotal time for the company. ServiceNow is leading the charge in transforming the way enterprises work through innovation, and I couldn’t be more excited to contribute to that mission," Zavery said in a LinkedIn post. "Having had the privilege of working at two iconic technology companies—Google and Oracle—I’m excited to bring my experiences to ServiceNow to help achieve the ambition of becoming the defining enterprise software company of the 21st century."

New ServiceNow President After Controversy

Zavery will replace Chiratan "CJ" Desai, who stepped down from his role at the company in July after an internal investigation. Desai had violated the company's internal policies while hiring public sector executive Raj Iyer. Iyer had been the chief information officer at the Army, with which ServiceNow earned a multi-million-dollar contract. Desai came to a mutual agreement with ServiceNow and stepped down in the process.

Zavery mentioned Desai in his post, noting that he "left an extraordinary legacy" and affirming that he would honor and build on their work.

Zavery will begin his company role starting Monday, Oct. 28.

ServiceNow has implemented several new tools that will provide AI-powered solutions to customers. These include the new Workflow Data Fabric, which will drive enterprise productivity. There are also the partnerships between Nvidia, Rimini Street and Pearson which are accelerating the adoption of AI technology within ServiceNow's product line.

