Tech spending and risk management company Flexera is revamping its partner program with one of the largest investments from the company to date.

The investment will be used to streamline and reflect the current partner program by bringing Flexera and Snow Software benefits together into a single place so that the tools are available in its ecosystem. The investment in the Flexera Partner Program will also help expand Flexera's focus on MSPs by offering additional capabilities in the FinOps market, enhanced IT asset management (ITAM) features and plans to expand into SaaS management. Flexera also intends to release a new partner services layer for Flexera One, which is the leading product line for the company and helps provide unique services for their customers' business requirements.

Flexera's Brian Hibner

“According to industry analyst estimates, organizations will spend over $5 trillion on technology in 2024,” said Brian Hibner, senior vice president of alliances and services at Flexera. “Yet, we find many organizations still asking basic questions like ‘what technology do we own’ and ‘what’s being used and what’s being wasted?’ We want to empower our customers and partners with a system of insight that can unite the tools they love with a common set of data that offers actionable insights to drive value. Flexera’s partners play a critical role in helping customers navigate this ever-changing technology landscape, providing a full panoramic view of their IT ecosystem. Our increased investment in our channel is vital to our customers’ success – and the future of Flexera.”

Related:7 Channel People of the Week at Splunk, CloudFlare, HP, More

What Flexera Partner Program Investment Entails

Flexera intends to double its investments in MSP product capabilities due to growing demand from the market. That investment will allow the company to infuse Flexera One with automation, customization and transparency while also creating new revenue streams. Partners will also be able to use Flexera's Technology Intelligence Platform via APIs and a unified data model to augment their service offerings. Flexera Cloud Cost Optimization will enable MSPs to deliver cloud cost management and FinOps service offerings that optimize traditional public cloud services and support hybrid environments. The new partner layer will help customers manage clients at scale. Finally, Flexera's team will exand with a focus on support and leadership hires within the internal partner organization.

The Flexera Technology Intelligence Platform was launched in September to bridge ITAM and FinOpsr to prepare for and combat emerging hybrid IT challenges.

Related:Channel Futures' Top IT & Software Vendor Channel Leaders for 2024