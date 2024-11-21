Distributed cloud storage provider Storj is strengthening its support for technology alliance partners and resellers through its new partner program.

Storj's Channel First program, which the provider launched on Thursday, is designed help channel partners a number of problems that their customers face, from data growth and GPU availability to compliance issues. The program's platform is intended to serve the distributed storage and GPU compute market through simplified deal registration, simplified collaboration processes, marketing and sales playbooks, and more.

Storj's Colby Winegar

"Data is propelling innovation across industries and Storj empowers our partners to deliver our platform and solutions to their customers regardless of size," said Storj CEO Colby Winegar. "This is a win-win-win for all involved. We believe in democratization, transparency and enablement, knowing the positive impact we can make for organizations from SMBs to Fortune 10 organizations."

The Storj portal will provide information and support and allow partners to access assets and templates from various resources. It'll also help deliver sales enablement from Storj's experts on a multitude of topics.

The company has also committed to proven integrations for established reference architecture and providing partners with the support and resources they need at no cost of thresholds for partners

Storj and Distributed Storage in 2024

The new program was announced less than a month after Storj appointed Winegar, the company's former CRO, as its new CEO.

The cloud distributor also acquired PetaGene in October 2024, a UK developer who created cunoFS, a high-performance filesystem for object storage.