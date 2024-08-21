Digi International, a provider of IoT connectivity solutions, has hired Dane Surkamer, previously with Cradlepoint, as vice president of global channel sales.

Prior to joining Digi International, Surkamer was with Cradlepoint for more than 12 years, most recently serving as senior director of sales for managed services. Ericsson completed its acquisition of Cradlepoint in November 2020.

Digi's Dane Surkamer

In his new role, Surkamer will drive revenue growth through Digi International’s channel network and will be an important part of the company’s channel program. He’ll focus on growth, streamlining processes and making it even easier for VARs and MSPs to collaborate with Digi International.

“Digi is in one of the strongest positions in the industry with some of the best technology and most reliable wireless solutions,” he said. “When those assets are combined with the managed service enablement products under the Digi-Ventus brand, along with leadership's commitment to the channel, I was sold on making the change.”

What Surkamer Brings to Digi International

Surkamer said he spent more than a decade doing everything from direct sales to channel management, including leading a large managed services sales team, before coming to Digi International.

“So, I have an in-depth background regarding the channel and channel sales, specifically,” he said. “I'm excited to take this knowledge and experience, and use it to optimize Digi's channel program going forward.”

Digi International’s channel program on the sell side will be predictable for its channel, Surkamer said.

“Issues with deal registration, or if discounts are different for different products, etc., can be complex,” he said. “We're going to make it easy for resellers and MSPs to do business with us.”

Sales Enablement Top Priority

Sales enablement through Digi International’s channel is top priority, Surkamer said.

“Our VARs and other distributors know the verticals and the challenges, and Digi is in the perfect position to help solve their issues,” he said. “Our channel is uniquely positioned to support the full range of use cases with our cutting-edge solutions. Supporting the channel and driving those initiatives is our total focus.”

“At Digi, we are committed to driving innovation and growth, and that starts with bringing in top talent that shares our vision,” said Tony Puopolo, president and general manager of Digi International’s mobile solutions business unit. “Dane’s extensive experience and channel-focused mindset align perfectly with our goals, and his leadership will play a pivotal role as we continue to expand our global channel presence and provide our channel ecosystem with the solutions, tools and support they need to succeed.”

