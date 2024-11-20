Dezen: More Updates in Store for Microsoft Cloud AI Partners

The head of Microsoft’s channel program is talking more updates that resellers, ISVs, developers and other partners can expect as soon as Dec. 1.

Kelly Teal, Contributing Editor

November 21, 2024

Updates for Microsoft Cloud AI partners from Microsoft Ignite
MICROSOFT IGNITE- Nicole Dezen this week gave more insight into some of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program updates coming out of the company’s partner division

Dezen, chief partner officer and corporate vice president of global partner solutions, already detailed many of the planned changes about a week ago. But Microsoft had more up its sleeve that it has unveiled at its annual customer and partner event taking place in Chicago.

Microsoft's Nicole Dezen

In this slideshow, we highlight the biggest changes and takeaways Microsoft Cloud AI partners can expect — starting as soon as Dec. 1. Microsoft made its Cloud AI Partner Program the focal point of its channel efforts in summer 2023 as the company embeds artificial intelligence into all of its product lines. So, it’s no surprise that every piece of partner news now folds in some aspect of AI enablement.

As Microsoft wraps up its latest Ignite event in the Windy City, check out what AI Cloud partners can expect over the coming months. Click on the slideshow to see.

