KASEYA DATTOCON — Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola on Tuesday encouraged MSPs in his opening remarks at DattoCon, stating that they have an integral role in helping to create a strong economy.

On stage at the annual event in Miami Beach, Florida, Voccola put a heavy emphasis on Kaseya's role to provide the necessary tools to help MSPs to succeed. MSPs provide the digital framework to protect customers across the world from potential hackers and other cybersecurity threats, he emphasized, but their in-the-background presence often means that they're overlooked and undercompensated. Thankfully, there is a growing market of small businesses that require a digital framework to continue operating successfully, he said. That framework demands that they have an appropriate infrastructure to support them and that their investments in that technology with MSPs will surge in the near term.

Kaseya's Fred Voccola

"Small-to-midsize businesses are in the middle of a digital transformation," Voccola said. "That means that everything they do is related to technology. [SMBs] have become dependent on their business systems or their industrial systems to make sure that their business runs. It's not like 25 years ago, when a dentist maybe had a PC in their office. Today, that dentist's business is 100% dependent on connected devices, their interoperability and their availability [need] security. Ninety percent of small-to-midsize businesses are expecting to spend more money on technology next year than they did this year."

He went on to tell the 3,500 DattoCon MSPs attendees that they are undercompensated compared to other industries such as legal and financial due partly to the"invisible" nature of their contributions.The unit economics around this are "broken," Voccola said, and he believes Kaseya can help to fix this problem for MSPs.

He went on to reveal a number of Kaseya's new products, including a new version of the Kaseya 365 subscription service designed for users and several new features that Channel Futures reported on Tuesday. Voccola also touted Kaseya's "badass" acquisition of SaaS Alerts, calling SaaS the "fastest growing business in the industry."

Kaseya and Innovation at DattoCon

Voccola was followed on stage by Kaseya chief product officer Ranjan Singh, who went over a variety of additions to Kaseya's product line and its road map for the future. Singh said the company intends to bring new ideas and incremental innovation to its data platform. This includes simplifying integrations to enable automation, ensuring information gets where it needs to go, and limiting the amount of time that engineers flip between screens and apps so they can perform the tasks expediently. This will be designed with the intent of avoiding vendor fatigue.

Kaseya's Ranjan Singh

"On average, you're using maybe 30-35% of the functionality of your apps. That's a waste of money based on the lack of automation," Singh argued. "If the workflow is not optimized and the budget cost is too high, then there is never enough money to deliver the kinds of services that you would like."

Singh pointed to Kaseya's services, which offer integration and automation to help expedite the processes.

There are roughly 5,000 attendees at this year's DattoCon.