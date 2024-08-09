Cybersecurity Giant Trend Micro Considers Sale — Report

Japan-based cybersecurity company Trend Micro is exploring a potential sale in some closed-door discussions.

The company has been deliberating a possible move for a few weeks, according to Reuters. The talks appear to coincide with the Japanese yen weakening and with the company's stock underperforming compared to its competitors.

Trend Micro is working with investment bankers to solicit interest from potential buyers, but no deal has been confirmed yet, Reuters reported.

As is the case in most M&A speculation, Trend Micro isn't commenting specifically on the rumors.

"As a market-leading publicly traded cybersecurity company, we remain focused on business transformation and customer expansion through our industry-leading AI platform," a Trend Micro spokesperson told Reuters.

Trend Micro also did not respond to requests for comment from Channel Futures.

The security company's stock has lost more than 10% of its value since the start of the year. The company faces a lot of competition from other U.S.-based competitors including Microsoft, CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks.

The company this week also announced plans to strengthen its AI deployments among enterprises and governments through a partnership with Nvidia. CEO Eva Chen further called for the rebalancing of security and business continuity during a keynote at the Black Hat USA.