Tech conferences sneak up on us quickly these days, and the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit in Las Vegas is less than 200 days away. Closer yet is the call for speakers deadline of Sept. 25, which is less than two weeks away.

We’re looking for industry leaders and experts to share insights that help all channel partners identify and capitalize on sales opportunities. The 2025 conference takes place March 24-27 at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

The Channel Partners Conference Call for Speakers 2025 form lists all available speaking opportunities.

The channel is all about relationships, and the nature of these relationships evolves just as the technologies change. This vendor-neutral conference brings together the builders of innovative connectivity and technology solutions with sellers. Bringing these partners together develops new, stronger and deeper partner relationships, and new ways of meeting sales growth initiatives via channel expansion.

There are plenty of reasons why you want to address attendees at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, the world's largest independent channel event. Here are just a few:

The worldwide total addressable market for technology this year is $4.9 trillion, and most of that will move through the channel. The Channel Partners Conference & Expo represents every part of that channel — technology advisors, trusted advisors, MSPs, VARs, MSSPs, IT consultants and solution providers.

It’s the world’s largest gathering of technology advisors.

It’s one of the longest running expos for the sellers of telecommunications, collaboration, communications and connectivity solutions.

It’s the only event that serves the entire channel.

The conference is designed for entrepreneurs, innovators and business leaders.

The event has grown 30% since November 2021 and 70% from 2019.

Here are a few highlights of Channel Futures' past coverage of Channel Partners Conference & Expos:

Looking for Speakers to Move Channel Partners Forward

The channel partner community is in a stage of hyper growth reserved for those willing to take calculated risks, embrace big ideas and leverage the seismic trends shaping the future of technology and business. Customers of all sizes are more dependent than ever on trusted partners to secure their operations and provide the technology and connectivity to propel their business.

A united channel ecosystem is at the center of a communications, collaboration and connectivity revolution powered by generative AI. AI is gaining rapid adoption by a new generation of younger buyers who are digital-only in their partner-dependent journey.

A concentration on generative AI fits with the 2025 conference theme of Channel Forward. Along with AI, our technical sessions will cover:

The evolving communications, collaboration and connectivity partner.

Extending the service provider reach.

Capitalizing on generative AI.

Navigating the cybersecurity landscape.

Adapting to changing customer dynamics.

Optimizing cloud investments.

Thriving in a challenging IT market.

On the business side, we’ll cover these themes:

Branding and marketing strategies.

The selling experience (sales process and management).

Industry trends and outlook.

Leadership development.

M&A and exit strategies.

Customer perspectives.

Informa Tech Channels operates the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit. More details are on the Call for Speakers page.