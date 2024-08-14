Consumer Data Provider Meltwater Debuts Partner Program

The company introduced its partner program that includes a variety of partnerships, from big names like Microsoft to systems integrators and resellers.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

August 14, 2024

1 Min Read

Consumer intelligence provider Meltwater has launched its new partner program, providing the channel with new data to optimize their customers' businesses.

Meltwater announced the partner program on Wednesday. It features a range of partners from cloud giant Microsoft to system integrators, technology resellers and others. The program will provide partners with access to new technologies, co-marketing opportunities, the Meltwater partner portal, lead generation and much more.

Meltwater's Doug Balut

Meltwater's Doug Balut

“I’m thrilled to launch the new partner program, along with enablement offers that will help our partners build their practices," said Doug Balut, Meltwater SVP of global alliances and partnerships. "Our goal is to always put our customers in a position to succeed, and with our best-in-class partners we are building a robust global partner ecosystem with solutions that enable our shared customers to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow."

The company recently launched a partnership with Microsoft to incorporate its data into Microsoft Copilot.

Read more about:

Partner ProgramsMSPsVARs/SIs

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal