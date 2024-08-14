Consumer Data Provider Meltwater Debuts Partner Program
The company introduced its partner program that includes a variety of partnerships, from big names like Microsoft to systems integrators and resellers.
August 14, 2024
Consumer intelligence provider Meltwater has launched its new partner program, providing the channel with new data to optimize their customers' businesses.
Meltwater announced the partner program on Wednesday. It features a range of partners from cloud giant Microsoft to system integrators, technology resellers and others. The program will provide partners with access to new technologies, co-marketing opportunities, the Meltwater partner portal, lead generation and much more.
Meltwater's Doug Balut
“I’m thrilled to launch the new partner program, along with enablement offers that will help our partners build their practices," said Doug Balut, Meltwater SVP of global alliances and partnerships. "Our goal is to always put our customers in a position to succeed, and with our best-in-class partners we are building a robust global partner ecosystem with solutions that enable our shared customers to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow."
The company recently launched a partnership with Microsoft to incorporate its data into Microsoft Copilot.
