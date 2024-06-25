Compliance Scorecard Launches Partner Program

The MSP-focused governance provider unveiled its new partner program with an emphasis on "strategic alliances."

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

June 25, 2024

MSP governance provider Compliance Scorecard revealed its latest opportunity for partners to improve service delivery.

The compliance-as-a-service company announced its Strategic Alliance program on Tuesday, which aims to provide additional services and revenue streams that enable growth. Also look for product enhancements in a move the company expects will make it and its MSPs more competitive.

“We believe our open ecosystem is a powerful differentiator for delivering flexibility and value to MSPs while providing opportunities for our partners to capitalize and collaborate on new technology,” said Compliance Scorecard CEO Tim Golden. “Our program is built on curating top-tier governance solutions from diverse partners, magnifying their effectiveness, and facilitating seamless interoperability.”

The program will provide MSPs with API integration, co-marketing of resources and revenue-sharing models. It will also include third-party integrations with a number of providers that have experience with implementing governance and compliance programs.

MSP Governance Provider Partnerships

Governance, risk and compliance programs for MSPs of all sizes have become more critical as part of their offered services, and Compliance Scorecard has put together a program that is flexible and supportive for the variety of needs,” said Frank Raimondi the VP of channel alliances and partnerships for IGI Cybersecurity and Nodeware. “As a partner with Compliance Scorecard, Nodeware is excited for what our integration can do to help MSPs, and their customers get the reporting and other compliance requirements taken care of simply and efficiently.”

Golden penned a piece discussing the importance of compliance and cyber insurance in April.

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

