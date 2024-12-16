Compliance Scorecard Improves Governance via PrivacyMSP

The MSP-focused Compliance-as-a-Service (CaaS) provider Compliance Scorecard has acquired a consulting firm that will help its clients reduce risk and ensure governance with the hope of meeting the necessary privacy regulations.

Compliance Scorecard acquired PrivacyMSP on Monday. The purchase will allow the company to provide three new compliance initiatives for MSPs in hopes of protecting a user's data appropriately. These include comprehensive plans with end-to-end execution, empowered self-guided solutions built on the Scorecard's collection of tools and a cooperative approach where Scorecard and the client work together to make things come to pass.

PrivacyMSP's Brian Blakley

“This flexible approach ensures that MSPs of all sizes can offer their clients comprehensive compliance services, whether they need hands-on support or just expert guidance,” added PrivacyMSP founder Brian Blakley. “We’re here to provide the level of service that makes sense for their business model, helping MSPs turn compliance into a competitive advantage.”

Blakley will now work as chief risk officer at Compliance Scorecard and lead its Professional Services Division. The executive will bring his 25 years of experience with IT, infosec, data privacy and compliance to the company in hopes of offering those tools and improved options to the MSP marketplace.

Related:Compliance Scorecard Launches Partner Program

Compliance Scorecard's Tim Golden

Compliance Scorecard Adds Pro Services

“We are thrilled to welcome PrivacyMSP to the Compliance Scorecard family and bring Brian’s expertise to the forefront of our professional services division," Compliance Scorecard CEO Tim Golden said. "This represents a significant step forward in empowering MSPs to build out their own Compliance as a Service offering. We know MSPs face increasing regulatory pressures, and our goal is to make compliance not just manageable, but a driver of business growth.”

Compliance Scorecard had made gestures to make itself one of the leading names in the cybersecurity and compliance marketplace. It joined the non-profit CompTIA's Cybersecurity Trustmark Program in late October, where it'll help MSPs protect data through a globally recognized standard.