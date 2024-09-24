Coffee with Craig and James Episode 140: Telarus, Adaptiv Networks
The Channel Futures podcast talks with Telarus' CMO and a prominent partner of the TSD at the Telarus Partner Summit.
August 16, 2024
James is catching his breath from a week on the road in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Telarus Partner Summit.
He got a chance to sit down with Telarus' chief marketing officer to talk about the tech services distributor's role in educating its partner community.
He also snared an interview with the CEO of Adaptiv Networks, who talks about working with the TSD.
It's Coffee with Craig and James, the Channel Futures podcast.
