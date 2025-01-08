It’s January, so that inevitably means a fresh round of layoffs at Cloud Software Group.

This marks the third January in a row in which the privately held company, which owns Citrix and Tibco, and business units related to those acquisitions, has cut workers. Last January, layoffs impacted 12% of its staff. And the company cut 15% in January 2023.

Cloud Software Group sent us the following statement:

"As Cloud Software Group moves toward its ultimate goal of becoming a $20 billion-plus diversified software company, we believe that our ability to scale rests largely on our operating model that leverages simplified business processes, employee synergies and disciplined fiscal decision-making. In line with that belief, the company continuously reviews its business and how it operates to ensure success. Unfortunately that has resulted in an action taken today that eliminated a number of roles globally. Cloud Software Group remains committed to investing in innovation, additional product offerings and top-notch talent to achieve even greater successes in bringing the highest quality products and services to market."

Frustration Over Cloud Software Group Layoffs

It didn't take long for word of the job cuts to spread on TheLayoff.com.

“My family member and a group of other employees had a call at noon with HR at Citrix,” the person said. “No more work as of today, [Jan.] 21st official layoff date. Call was five minutes long — they basically said it was due to restructuring, no one’s fault. To be followed up with benefits package tomorrow.”

Another Citrix employee said, “We were just told we are restructuring so bye-bye. Lasted five minutes. They just read the email we got last night aloud.”

And another person poster said, “Many skilled professionals in the United States were affected by layoffs, a deeply challenging experience, especially given the current state of the tech sector.”

“The ongoing shift from domestic talent to significantly lower-cost offshore labor has had a detrimental impact on the quality of work across the industry,” the person said. “This decline is largely driven by private equity strategies and aggressive cost-cutting measures from mid-to-large enterprises.”