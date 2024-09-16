Clarion Technologies Launches Channel Program

MSP SUMMIT — Clarion Technologies, a provider of offshore software development, will enter the channel through its new program.

The company announced on Monday at the MSP Summit in Atlanta that it's launching its U.S. channel program. Trish Kapos, Clarion's recently hired head of channels, will lead it.

Channel Futures caught up with Kapos to learn more about the new channel program entails.

Clarion's Trish Kapos

Channel Futures: Is this Clarion's first venture into channel sales?

Trish Kapos: The program marks Clarion’s first step into the U.S. channel — it’s entirely new for us. While Clarion has sold direct through inside sales for 24 years, with U.S. as its biggest market, entry into the channel marks a significant milestone for the company.

CF: What does the program entail?

TK: The most impactful element of our program will be our U.S.-based presales technical support to help define the requirements of complex software engagements. As a result, partners can pursue large, strategic software development deals with confidence.

Our program will initially support partners with training and onboarding, a comprehensive sales playbook, lead management portal, and marketing assets such as email and phone scripts, campaign-in-a-box resources, and webinars for their customer and prospect base.

Partners will also have U.S.-based channel sales support for account management to help drive opportunities for closure.

CF: Why should a company work with Clarion Technologies?

TK: Working with Clarion presents presents two strategic advantages to partners. First, it adds an incremental, commissionable service to their portfolio with sizeable revenue gain. Our lowest MRC is $4,000, but typically $16,000 for mid-enterprise clients. Second is that digital transformation will accelerate for their clients by adding skilled software developers for enhanced data collection and integration, advanced analytics and reporting, and custom software development needs. The developers are dedicated to their client account, giving the partner more reach within their accounts.

CF: What are the leading reasons that a partner should join Clarion's new channel program?

TK: The demand for experienced developers in the U.S. is high, but the U.S. has a shortage of software engineers with specialized skills such as those in AI, machine learning, business intelligence and cybersecurity, to name a few. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that the U.S. will have a shortage of more than 1.2 million developers by 2026.

We're here to fill a common void in MSPs' portfolios of services. While some MSPs are able to provide some DevOps support, with Clarion they can offer full development services from an organization where development is all we do. This accelerates digital transformation.

By nature, our services have always been monthly recurring with very high client tenure, thereby leading to long-term commissions for partners.