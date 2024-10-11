7 Channel People of the Week at CrowdStrike, Fortinet, More

Chinese hackers, Crowdstrike's partners, and the channel's hurricane response are among the leading stories in this edition of Channel People of the Week.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

October 11, 2024

7 Slides
Channel People of the Week 10-11-24

Welcome to the latest edition of the Channel People of the Week, our countdown of the week's top stories on Channel Futures and the voices behind them.

This week features quite a few stories with national implications.

First up, the hurricanes battering the Southeast that have killed more than 100 and uprooted many thousands of people from their homes. We profiled those in the channel impacted and those that have stepped up to provide aid in the region.

Meantime, malicious hackers in China infiltrated multiple telecom giants' networks, giving them access to wiretap systems that federal authorities use.

Finally, our story on CrowdStrike executives claiming that its partners are sticking with it despite the company's worldwide outage.

You can read about all these stories and more in the slideshow above. Find out which was No. 1, then sign up for our Channel Futures newsletters and you can have more of a say into which stories make our weekly list.

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
