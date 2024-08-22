Now is your chance to address the largest independent conference in the channel industry. The call for speakers for the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit is open, and you have until Sept. 13 to make your pitch.

We’re looking for industry leaders and experts to share insights that help channel partners (technology advisors, trusted advisors, MSPs, VARs, MSSPs, IT consultants and solution providers) identify opportunities to best serve customers. The conference’s audience sells IT and communications/collaboration solutions to customers of all sizes and in all sectors.

The 2025 Channel Partners Conference & Expo will take place March 24-27 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Previous Channel Conference & Expo and MSP Summit speakers included AT&T’s Chris Jones, T-Mobile’s George Fischer, Michael Caralis and Mark Tina of Verizon, Greg Praske of ARG, and Matt Fassnacht of Comcast Business.

In 2025, you can join that list of channel luminaries. We are taking ideas for panels, Q&As and solo presentations. We are looking for presenters to provide as much customer insight and data in their presentations. Keep in mind, the content you are proposing will be delivered in March 2025 when economic, political and industry issues could look different.

The Channel Partners Conference Call for Speakers 2025 form lists all available speaking opportunities. We put together the topics list based on the technologies and business issues previous attendees have requested. The Informa Tech Channels organization, which operates The Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit, brings together channel partners from the IT industry and the communications markets, bridging all partner business models including technology advisors/agents, technology solutions distributors, VARs, MSPs, systems integrators, cloud providers and tech consultants.

Speakers to Address 'Channel Forward' Message

The theme of the 2025 conference is Channel Forward, and we will explore how the Channel’s momentum is propelling the partner ecosystem to new heights. The main technologies we’ll cover are Artificial intelligence (AI), security, compliance/regulatory issues, cloud and network services, communications and collaboration (UCaas, CCaaS, and CX), edge computing, remote monitoring and management (RMM), and emerging/disruptive technologies. We want objective content that is vendor and platform neutral. The Informa Tech Channels group asks applicants to submit papers only from subject matter experts who do not represent a specific vendor or tech supplier’s point of view.

Our technical sessions will cover:

The evolving communications, collaboration and connectivity partner

Extending the service provider reach

Capitalizing on generative AI

Navigating the cybersecurity landscape

Adapting to changing customer dynamics

Optimizing cloud investments

Thriving in a challenging IT market

On the business side, we’ll cover these themes:

Branding and marketing strategies

The selling experience (sales process and management)

Industry trends and outlook

Leadership development

M&A and exit strategies

Customer perspectives

The Informa Channel content and editorial teams will review all submissions. We will send the most promising to a group of judges who will rank session content based on its relevance to our audience, its focus on the needs of partners, the objectivity of the presenters, its market importance and how the content aligns with our theme and event position. You may submit supplemental information such as white papers, demos and videos that supports your session proposal, but that is not required for your initial speaker application.

You can find more information at the call for speakers page. The deadline for session proposal submissions is Sept. 13.