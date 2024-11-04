Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2025 Registration Opens

Early bird pricing is available for the world's biggest independent channel event in 2025.

Dave Raffo, MSP News Editor

November 4, 2024

3 Min Read
Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2024, Las Vegas.
Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2024, Las Vegas.

Registration for the world’s largest independent gathering of channel partners is open.

You can register here for the 2025 Channel Conference Partners Conference & Expo, set for March 24-27, 2025, at The Venetian Las Vegas. The event brings together representatives from the entire channel ecosystem — including trusted advisors, VARs, MSPs, MSSPs, consultants, resellers and system integrators. The spring MSP Summit for managed services industry professionals is co-located with the Channel Partners Conference and Expo. The combination brings together sellers of telecommunications, collaboration, communications and connectivity solutions with the MSP world.

The 2024 Channel Conference Partners Conference & Expo attracted more than 7,500 attendees, more than 150 speakers and more than 300 sponsors and exhibitors.

The theme of the 2025 event, “Channel Forward,” will cover business topics such as branding and marketing strategies, the selling experience, leadership development, M&A and exit strategies, and customer perspectives. On the technology side, the conference will include keynotes and sessions on artificial intelligence, mobility and 5G, next-generation platforms, security, compliance and regulatory issues, cloud and network services, unified communications/network infrastructure, UCaaS, edge computing, remote monitoring and management (RMM), and other emerging disruptive technologies.

Related:Images: MSP Summit with Sophos, NinjaOne, Google Cloud, More

Ron Lovern, EVP of Dallas-based Triton Networks – No.32 on the Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501 – called the Channel Partners Conference and Expo a “must-attend event.”

“Triton Networks continues to make the Channel Partners Conference and Expo our No. 1 priority must-attend event of the year for many reasons,” Lovern said. “The No. 1 reason being that we continue to make new partnerships and expand existing relationships each year. This is in addition to enabling Triton to stay ahead of technology trends and changes across the industry. The value for us continues to extend beyond the normal industry conference. We believe that this is the best event to attend to kick off the year to meet with partners, vendors and service providers across the board. We have incorporated the Channel Partners Conference and Expo into a part of Triton’s first steps in executing on our success plan every year.”

The conference comes as the channel partner ecosystem is in a period of hyper growth. According to Canalys chief analyst Jay McBain, more than 73% of deals in the $5.4 trillion addressable IT market for 2025 will go “to, through ad with” partners. And he expects those numbers to grow, especially as channel partners grow their expertise in technologies and routes to market.

Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2025 Pricing

The Channel Partners Conference & Expo has grown 70% from 2019 to 2024. Keynote sessions and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks. Last year’s speaker list included representatives from AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Comcast, Canalys, TD Synnex, Telarus, Avant, Nitel, MetTel, Ingram Micro, Granite Telecom, ScanSource, AppDirect and Kaseya. 

Early bird pricing (through Jan. 27) for an All-Access pass is $649 for a channel partner and $999 for a supplier. Channel Partners pricing is $449 (partner) and $899 (supplier). MSP Summit conference pricing is $449 (partner) and $899 (supplier), and an Expo + Keynote pass is $299 (partner) and $649 (supplier). See full conference pass options and pricing here.

Read more about:

CP ExpoMSPsAgentsMSP 501VARs/SIs

About the Author

Dave Raffo

Dave Raffo

MSP News Editor, Channel Futures

Dave Raffo has written about IT for more than two decades, focusing mainly on data storage, data center infrastructure and public cloud. He was a news editor and editorial director at TechTarget’s storage group for 13 years, news editor for storage-centric Byte and Switch, and a research analyst for Evaluator Group. In addition to covering news and writing in-depth features and columns, Dave has moderated panels at tech conferences. While at TechTarget, Raffo Dave won several American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) awards for writing and editing, including for column writing.

Raffo covers the managed services industry for Channel Futures. His reporting beat includes the MSPs, key vendors and tech suppliers with managed services programs, platform providers, distributors and all key players in this sector of the market. Dave also works closely on the Channel Futures MSP 501 and our live events.

Raffo has also worked for United Press International, EdTech magazine, Windows Magazine and Data Center Intelligence Group (DCIG) in reporting, editing and research analyst roles.

See more from Dave Raffo
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 24 - Mar 27, 2025
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry.
REGISTER NOW