Registration for the world’s largest independent gathering of channel partners is open.

You can register here for the 2025 Channel Conference Partners Conference & Expo, set for March 24-27, 2025, at The Venetian Las Vegas. The event brings together representatives from the entire channel ecosystem — including trusted advisors, VARs, MSPs, MSSPs, consultants, resellers and system integrators. The spring MSP Summit for managed services industry professionals is co-located with the Channel Partners Conference and Expo. The combination brings together sellers of telecommunications, collaboration, communications and connectivity solutions with the MSP world.

The 2024 Channel Conference Partners Conference & Expo attracted more than 7,500 attendees, more than 150 speakers and more than 300 sponsors and exhibitors.

The theme of the 2025 event, “Channel Forward,” will cover business topics such as branding and marketing strategies, the selling experience, leadership development, M&A and exit strategies, and customer perspectives. On the technology side, the conference will include keynotes and sessions on artificial intelligence, mobility and 5G, next-generation platforms, security, compliance and regulatory issues, cloud and network services, unified communications/network infrastructure, UCaaS, edge computing, remote monitoring and management (RMM), and other emerging disruptive technologies.

Related:Images: MSP Summit with Sophos, NinjaOne, Google Cloud, More

Ron Lovern, EVP of Dallas-based Triton Networks – No.32 on the Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501 – called the Channel Partners Conference and Expo a “must-attend event.”

“Triton Networks continues to make the Channel Partners Conference and Expo our No. 1 priority must-attend event of the year for many reasons,” Lovern said. “The No. 1 reason being that we continue to make new partnerships and expand existing relationships each year. This is in addition to enabling Triton to stay ahead of technology trends and changes across the industry. The value for us continues to extend beyond the normal industry conference. We believe that this is the best event to attend to kick off the year to meet with partners, vendors and service providers across the board. We have incorporated the Channel Partners Conference and Expo into a part of Triton’s first steps in executing on our success plan every year.”

The conference comes as the channel partner ecosystem is in a period of hyper growth. According to Canalys chief analyst Jay McBain, more than 73% of deals in the $5.4 trillion addressable IT market for 2025 will go “to, through ad with” partners. And he expects those numbers to grow, especially as channel partners grow their expertise in technologies and routes to market.

Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2025 Pricing

The Channel Partners Conference & Expo has grown 70% from 2019 to 2024. Keynote sessions and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks. Last year’s speaker list included representatives from AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Comcast, Canalys, TD Synnex, Telarus, Avant, Nitel, MetTel, Ingram Micro, Granite Telecom, ScanSource, AppDirect and Kaseya.

Early bird pricing (through Jan. 27) for an All-Access pass is $649 for a channel partner and $999 for a supplier. Channel Partners pricing is $449 (partner) and $899 (supplier). MSP Summit conference pricing is $449 (partner) and $899 (supplier), and an Expo + Keynote pass is $299 (partner) and $649 (supplier). See full conference pass options and pricing here.