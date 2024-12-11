Look for the IT & software market to grow as customers continue to realize their need for stronger cybersecurity solutions and AI-powered tools.

According to Canalys' IT November Opportunity update, worldwide IT spending will grow 8% in 2025, building on a nearly 8% growth rate in 2024 that analysts have tracked so far. (Canalys and Channel Futures share a parent company, Informa TechTarget.) That IT growth matches the expectations of numerous leaders in the channel and MSP space, who express confidence that they will see significant growth going forward.

"There will be an intensified focus on cybersecurity and data protection from both MSPs and their SMB clients, with a growing emphasis on integrating innovative solutions into existing technology ecosystems," ConnectWise CEO Manny Rivelo told Channel Futures. "More than ever, businesses must prepare for the increasingly digital world by investing in the right technology and simplifying their infrastructure and operations."

Expect part of that investment to center on artificial intelligence and how that technology's solutions will be implemented into IT solutions to simplify workloads. AI is expected to drive robust technology growth by nearly 10% in 2025.

"As AI advances, we will foster collaborative ecosystems and implement channel-friendly go-to-market strategies to expand market reach and elevate customer experiences. This integrated approach will improve work and create better experiences for everyone involved," HP SVP Kobi Elbaz told Channel Futures.

The 19 IT and software leaders we feature in our list of top IT and software vendor execs for 2024 seem to echo these notions, noting how automation and AI will expedite growth and provide new tools to customers to increase productivity and drive revenue. These leaders include executives from hardware providers, software providers and others who are working with managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and other partners to serve their customers. They all share leadership traits that will help propel the success of their channels in 2025.

See the slideshow above for the full 2024 Channel Futures IT and Software Vendor list, which we present in alphabetical order by last name.

