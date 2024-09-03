Channel Exec Killed in Long Island Murder

Channel executive Kenny Pohlman, 53, was allegedly killed by his partner's ex-husband in Long Island, New York.

Daniel Coppola faces murder charges after he allegedly shot his ex-wife, Kelly, and her boyfriend, Pohlman, on Aug. 28. Coppola drove to the home that Kelly and Pohlman were sharing, police say. He then put the divorced couple's 15-year-old daughter in his car, shot both Kelly and Pohlman and then drove his daughter back to his home. Coppola pleaded not guilty in a Long Island courtroom on Friday.

"As he's driving her, she is communicating with friends via text saying, 'I don't know what my father did; I don't know how my mother is," said Kevin Beyrer, commanding officer of the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad, according to CBS News New York.

Long Island Murder Suspect Reported to Police by Teenagers

The daughter called 911 around 11:45 p.m. from her father's home, alleging that Coppola was "trying to kill himself with a gun." Officers responded immediately and took him into custody.

Kenny Pohlman

The daughter's friends attempted to contact Kelly for her. They immediately called 911 after they failed to get in contact. Officers found Kelly Coppola and Pohlman inside, dead from gunshot wounds.

Coppola reportedly blamed his ex-wife for his recent financial troubles, according to police reports. Investigators found a document in Coppola's home detailing his plans for seeking revenge, including a bullet marked for his divorce attorneys.

Pohlman was a senior account executive at IT solutions provider Converged Technology Group, where he served for nearly 18 years. CTG did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Channel Futures.