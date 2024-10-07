CDW Layoffs Hit More Employees This Month

Another round of CDW layoffs have taken place this month after the company reported in July decreased net sales and flat gross profit for its second quarter.

The IT channel giant once again isn’t commenting, but there’s plenty of chatter about the layoffs on TheLayoff.com.

One employee had this to say:

“Layoffs announced today. Sad day for our coworkers. When is this leadership going to take accountability? Third round of layoffs, another miss for numbers, seems to me the problem is how this company is being ran and that starts at the top! I feel sorry for the hard workers waking up to this news that they are being let go as we go into the holiday season. I am hoping my team isn't affected like the last round. Good luck everyone.”

Another worker said the new layoffs seem random:

“I was among one of the employees let go in this mass layoff. I loved my job at CDW, and a top earner on my team, but it feels like they just picked my name out a hat. Super sad for them that they lost me.”

And another CDW employee had this to say:

“Was hit by the layoff yesterday, didn’t get so much as a Teams message from my manager thanking me for my time, saying good luck, nothing. Just insane to me, shows how much anybody here gives a damn about their employees.”

CDW Layoffs Impact New Mother

In a LinkedIn post, Angelica Pacleb, an account manager at CDW, said this month marked her nine-year anniversary with the company.

“I was directly impacted by the recent layoffs at CDW,” she said. “While losing a job is never easy, this challenge hit just a bit harder, as I recently returned from maternity leave after welcoming my son into the world. I’m forever grateful for the experiences, skills and relationships I built during my time at CDW.”

Nicole Lieberman also was impacted by the latest CDW layoffs.

“CDW had layoffs this morning and unfortunately, I was affected by the layoffs,” she wrote on LinkedIn. “My 3.5 years at CDW has been nothing short of amazing, but I am excited for the opportunities to come! Please reach out if you or someone you know is hiring!”

We previously reported CDW layoffs in January. At that time, one worker said upper management remained silent about the layoffs.

For its second quarter that ended June 30, CDW reported $5.6 billion in net sales, a 3.6% decrease compared to the year-ago quarter. Gross profit totaled $1.18 billion, a .1% decrease from the year-ago quarter.