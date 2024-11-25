Arrow Electronics has unveiled a new agreement with Broadcom for the distribution of VMware solutions across North America and EMEA.

Under the new agreement, Arrow Electronics will deliver VMware private cloud infrastructure solutions to channel partners through its ArrowSphere platform. The solutions include VMware Cloud Foundation, vSphere Foundation, vSAN and vSphere Standard. Broadcom lists Arrow as its Preferred Authorized VMware Distribution Partner for the U.S. and Canada.

Eric Barnhart, vice president of sales in North America for Arrow Electronics’ enterprise computing solutions business, said the VMware authorization comes from “our proven ability to deliver new and innovative ways for our suppliers to go to market, and to provide our channel partners with greater opportunity to grow their market share and boost profitability.”

Arrow's Eric Barnhart

“Channel partners can rely on us even more to help solve complex IT problems anywhere along the IT lifecycle, from products to services, to complex multi-vendor solutions,” he said. “Our deep sales, technical and operational experience with VMware solutions, combined with our ArrowSphere platform, services and automation capabilities, provides a multitude of ways for our customers to work with us anywhere along the IT lifecycle.”

Deep Familiarity

Arrow Electronics has extensive experience with and knowledge of VMware solutions, Barnhart said.

“Channel partners that select Arrow for their VMware business can easily get the solutions they need quickly through the ArrowSphere Marketplace, along with enablement through sales and technical services,” he said.

Broadcom recently announced its fiscal year 2025 Broadcom Advantage Partner Program, which also redefined its authorized VMware distribution partnerships, Barnhart said.

“Arrow brings all the right capabilities to support the evolution of our go-to-market strategy within North America,” said Cynthia Loyd, Broadcom's vice president of global partners and commercial sales. “Arrow’s extensive global reach and influence, coupled with its local expertise, is part of our cohesive strategy to create value for our channel partners and customers.”

An agreement announced in June kept Arrow distributing Broadcom for VMware in European countries where Arrow and VMware previously partnered, plus seven others. In the spring Broadcom named Arrow the sole distributor for VMware's CloudHealth FinOps offering.