Broadcom-VMware Partners Get New Channel Leader

Broadcom-VMware partners have a new channel chief.

On Thursday, the chipmaker introduced Brian Moats its new partner head.

Moats succeeds Cindy Loyd. Last month, news broke that Loyd no longer was leading the company’s channel program and was moving into a new role within the owner of VMware. No explanation for the change was given, and Broadcom has not stated which business unit Loyd is joining.

In an undated email to Broadcom-VMware partners, provided to Channel Futures by Broadcom on Jan. 9, the company wrote that Loyd’s “contributions to our partner community have been significant, and we wish her the best as she takes on new responsibilities.”

Moats now holds the title of senior vice president of global commercial sales and partners. He has worked for Broadcom for six years, most recently as vice president of sales, global systems integrators.

Broadcom's Brian Moats

Prior to Broadcom, Moats spent 18 years at CA Technologies in various partner-centric roles. Broadcom bought CA Technologies in 2018.

In that same email to Broadcom-VMware partners, Broadcom said Moats’ expertise “will support our efforts to strengthen the partner ecosystem and drive continued growth.”

Moats, the company added, “has a strong background in developing and implementing successful partner strategies that deliver measurable outcomes.”

In his new position, Moats will concentrate on three key areas, according to the email:

Strengthening partnerships to create shared success;

Driving growth through partners in the commercial segment; and

Enhancing value and ease of doing business with Broadcom through tools and programs.

In the email, Moats said he is “honored” to take on the new job.

“Broadcom’s commitment to the success of our partners and customers is unwavering, and I am eager to engage directly with our partners, collaborate on shared goals, and explore new opportunities to drive growth and success together,” he said, per the missive.

For its part, Broadcom said it remains focused on “strengthening collaboration with our focus partners, [and] migrating our customers to our subscription-based offerings, while fostering innovation to achieve results.”

What Broadcom-VMware Partners Can Expect With Moats in Charge

Moats already has shared some insight into his plans as head of Broadcom-VMware partners and their initiatives. For example, look for more commitment to “a select group of value-based solution providers who are truly investing in the VMware and Broadcom software businesses,” per a blog that will publish on Jan. 13.

“These partners are not only aligned with our technology vision, but are also making significant investments in skills, capabilities, dedicated resources and customer success,” Moats wrote.

These Broadcom-VMware partners will receive more support, training and incentives, he noted.

Broadcom also is shifting its professional services from company-led engagements to partner-delivered services.

“Partners are uniquely positioned to provide localized expertise, scale and value-added services,” Moats said.

Broadcom will offer training, certification programs and tools for partners offering professional services for VMware and Broadcom software.

Finally, Moats has his eye on accelerating VMware Cloud Foundation adoption. That word comes as a recent Broadcom filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission points to major updates for VCF coming in March and July.

“In 2025, we’ll focus on guiding commercial customers along their VCF adoption journey, helping them modernize, optimize and future-proof their IT infrastructure,” Moats wrote, adding that partners will “play a critical role” in those efforts.

“Our partners are the key to driving success for our VMware and Broadcom software businesses, and, most importantly, for our customers,” Moats concluded. “As we prioritize value-based partnerships, enable partner-led professional services and support customers on their VCF journey, we will unlock new opportunities and achieve sustainable growth together.”

The sudden change in channel chiefs at Broadcom stands out as the latest in a string of big developments in the wake of the chipmaker’s $61 billion purchase of VMware.