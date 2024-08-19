Managed services provider Blue Mantis expanded its cybersecurity and public sector prowess through the acquisition of HighTechnique.

The companies announced the acquisition on Monday. They did not disclose the financial details. HighTechnique describes itself as an "independent cybersecurity services provider." The 24-year-old company has been focusing on cybersecurity in the public sector.

And that technological and vertical focus is of interest to Blue Mantis, according to executives.

Blue Mantis' Josh Dineen

“HighTechnique has built a formidable reputation in the network and cybersecurity domains, particularly in the public sector,” Blue Mantis CEO Josh Dinneen said. “By integrating their expertise into Blue Mantis’ operations, we’ll strengthen our ability to offer innovative solutions and further safeguard our clients’ digital environments. We welcome the HighTechnique team to Blue Mantis and we look forward to delivering even greater value to our clients together.”

The deal brings together two New England area channel partners. Blue Mantis operates out of New Hampshire, and HighTechnique operates out of Massachussetts.

Specialist Expertise for Blue Mantis

HighTechnique offers a range of professional services around cybersecurity.

Its services include vulnerability assessment and penetration testing, solution design and implementation, support and analysis. Its partners have included Check Point, SonicWall and Fortinet, according to its former website. Fortinet is a silver partner for Blue Mantis, but neither Check Point nor SonicWall are listed among Blue Mantis' vendor partners.

Related:Blue Mantis Teams with AI Company on Microsoft Copilot

Blue Mantis' Terry Richardson

Blue Mantis chief revenue officer Terry Richardson recently told Channel Futures that the MSP has made cybersecurity its main focus.

“We position ourselves as a security first IT services and solutions company,” Richardson said. “It's not security only, but it's security first, because it's hard to make a technology decision without thinking through what impact this will have on my current security posture, or how is this going to enhance my ability to be protected from the inevitable bad actor.”

In addition, HighTechnique has worked closely with public sector customers and has been a member of the FCC's E-Rate program, which targets schools and libraries. The company holds a state contract with Massachussetts. Blue Mantis has also worked with institutions in Massachusetts, including the Town of Plymouth.

Blue Mantis partners with the technology advisor channel, working through agreements with technology services distributors like Intelisys and Sandler Partners.

Related:Blue Mantis Scores Big with the New England Patriots