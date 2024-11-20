The digital strategy and service provider Blue Mantis acquired the Cisco-focused MSP Colligio, allowing the company to expand its availability in the Northeast and launch a new unified communication project.

The acquisition is being used to launch a new "Collaboration/Unified Communications Practice," which will provide Blue Mantis' customers with new collaboration and communication solutions backed by its managed services. The practice will be led by Colligio founder Sean Kelley, who will now act as vice president of collaboration and unified communication. The deal will allow Blue Mantis to improve its managment of Cisco products as well as grow into the collaboration solution market. This includes offering Colligio's web conferencing and messaging solutions and optimizing business interactions across a number of sectors.

Blue Mantis' Josh Dinneen

“In acquiring Colligio, Blue Mantis is not only enhancing its existing Networking and Security service offerings, but we are also unlocking exciting new opportunities in Collaboration, a key growth pillar for the company,” said Josh Dinneen, Blue Mantis CEO. “The experience and expertise gained through the Colligio team augments our current capabilities and aligns with our vision to stay ahead of emerging trends and provide clients with a broader suite of solutions.”

Colligio's Sean Kelley

"Joining forces with Blue Mantis opens up exciting possibilities for our respective clients,” said Kelley. “We look forward to applying our collaboration solutions expertise to Blue Mantis and its clients and continue to drive innovation that supports the delivery of positive business outcomes."

Why Blue Mantis Bought Colligio

Colligio has a long history with Cisco, having acted as a Premier Cisco Partner since 2011. It has also worked closely with Blue Mantis cybersecurity partners Artic Wolf and CrowdStrike.

The Colligio purchase is Cisco's latest effort to expand its business endeavors. The company also launched itself into the data consulting and integration market in October when it bought the business intelligence provider SME Solutions Group.