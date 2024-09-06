Insights from the MSP 501 survey highlight the stark contrasts between NextGen MSPs and their counterparts, revealing key strategies and approaches that set the top performers apart. For MSPs and IT vendors, the results from Omdia’s Next-Generation Managed Service Providers (MSPs) Survey Insights – 2024 offer valuable instructions on what it takes to thrive in the channel ecosystem.

Client Acquisition Tactics: Higher Devotion to Webinars, Industry Events

One of the most striking differences between NextGen MSPs and their colleagues is their approach to acquiring new clients. NextGen MSPs leverage a multichannel strategy that includes heavier use of webinars (21 percentage points higher than MSP counterparts), industry events (16 points hither) and targeted emails (15 points). By actively participating in webinars and attending industry events, these top-tier MSPs position themselves as thought leaders and build strong networks with potential clients.

Vendor Selection: Innovation, Co-Selling Are Higher Priorities

When it comes to vendor onboarding, NextGen MSPs prioritize innovative solutions (15 points higher) and co-selling/marketing support (five points higher) from vendor programs more than others. They seek out vendors that offer cutting-edge solutions, enabling them to stay ahead of market trends and deliver superior services to their clients. Co-selling and marketing support are also crucial, as these partnerships allow NextGen MSPs to amplify their reach and drive joint success.

Growth Drivers: AI, Managed Compliance Are Bigger Focuses

There are significant differences in growth drivers for NextGen MSPs vs the rest of the field. The survey shows that AI (19 points higher) and managed compliance services (10 points higher) are major areas of focus for these elite performers. AI-powered solutions are transforming the MSP landscape, enabling NextGen providers to automate routine tasks, enhance cybersecurity and deliver more efficient services. Managed compliance, meanwhile, is becoming increasingly important as businesses face growing regulatory pressures.

Conclusion: Pioneers Don’t Have Time to Be Complacent

In the ultracompetitive managed services realm, there's no room for mediocrity. It is clear: NextGen MSPs are not just outperforming their peers — they're redefining what it means to succeed in this industry. Their relentless focus on innovation, strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technologies like AI isn't just setting them apart — it's leaving their peers in the dust.

To maintain their lead, NextGen MSPs can’t rest on their laurels. The path to continued dominance requires bold, decisive actions that forge deeper, more strategic partnerships. To do so:

NextGen MSPs must double down on collaboration by working with vendors that aren't just suppliers but true partners in the mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions. Co-develop and co-sell new offerings that leverage the latest in AI, cybersecurity and cloud technology.

IT vendors must elevate their game. To attract the most elite MSPs, IT vendors need to innovate relentlessly by providing tailored support that aligns with their unique strategies and offer flexible, scalable products that can be easily integrated into the MSPs’ existing frameworks.

Both NextGen MSPs and IT vendors must create a seamless synergy that capitalizes on their combined strengths. This means not only sharing technology but also sharing knowledge, insights and resources. The future of the IT market will be written by the MSPs and IT vendors who are willing to take bold, collaborative steps and pioneer the next evolution of the channel market.

Methodology

In 2024, Channel Futures revamped its next-generation managed service providers (NextGen MSPs) criteria to identify companies that offer the most innovative solutions and services and are leading the channel industry into the next phase of IT evolution. These companies were selected from the pool of MSP 501 applicants, the channel’s most prestigious and comprehensive global survey and ranking of managed service providers (MSPs).

Some of the criteria Channel Futures used to identify NextGen MSPs included significant revenue generation from service areas such as managed, professional and cloud services; use of modern tactics like social media and webinars for customer acquisitions; and expanding services in advanced technologies such as AI, cloud and cybersecurity, to name a few.

