Bana Qashu, a long-time friend of channel partners, is moving to the partner side of the channel.

Massachusetts-based technology advisor Amplix on Tuesday announced that it has hired Qashu as executive vice president of strategic partnerships. The appointment puts Qashu in charge of Amplix's relationships with its supplier and tech service distributor (TSD) partner relationships. She'll also assist the Amplix team on M&A opportunities and "strategically align with the sales, marketing, and back-office teams."

She comes from the TSD Avant, where she most recently led sales for the East region and Canada. Her region won multiple honors from Avant as she worked to drive business with partners like Amplix.

Now she says she's looking forward to define the future of the advisor partner model.

“I have been so fortunate to be part of the evolution of the TSD model with such an amazing team, supporting the very best trusted advisors in the country as they have grown at a remarkable pace," Qashu said. "I am so excited to take this next step to work directly on the evolution of the trusted advisor model with Amplix as we innovate and strive to set the standard for the next generation TA.”

Amplix's Bana Qashu

Amplix formed in late 2022 following the merger of three New England-based agencies. The technology advisor (also known as a trusted advisor) operates in the agent route to market, in which it consults on a wide variety of service and software offerings for business customers.

Gemspring Capital Management has invested in the company and has helped it acquire eight companies thus far.

In the meantime, Amplix has been adding big-name personnel to its leadership. Shawn Cordner joined the company as chief marketing officer in January. He founded Root23, a marketing agency that catered to channel partners.

Who Is Bana Qashu?

Qashu came to Avant in 2016 after stints in channel management at Birch and Mitel. She rose through the ranks of the TSD in her eight-year stay, going from senior partner manager to East Coast regional vice president of sales and ultimately adding Canada to her purview. Her team exceeded their annual quotas on numerous occasions, according to a news release from Amplix.

As part of her job, Qashu formed close relationships with different technology advisor companies and played a consultative role with many of them in their growth. Channel Futures in 2023 recognized her as one of its 20 Leaders in Distribution and in 2024 named her a Channel Influencer.

Amplix's Joe DeStefano

“We are thrilled to have such a talented channel leader join our executive team," Amplix CEO Joe DeStefano said. "Bana has been an integral part of innovating the TSD marketplace while helping trusted advisors and vendors grow their businesses and enhance their operations. As we work to be the model for the next generation trusted advisor, we are excited to bring Bana’s experience and perspective to our strategy and partnerships.”

Qashu publicly bid farewell to Avant two weeks ago.

"It has been an incredible eight years of growing the most amazing team, working alongside the best executive leaders in the business, and developing lifelong friendships. I couldn't be more grateful to Avant and our team," Qashu wrote in a partner newsletter and on LinkedIn. "However, the main message I want to share in this note is a huge thank you to you, our East trusted advisors. What a journey it's been – thank you for putting your valued trust in myself, our team, and our partnership! Rest assured I am leaving you in the best hands possible."