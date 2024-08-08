MSP-focused automation startup Rewst just raised $45 million in capital that it intends to use to reinforce its innovations internally and ensure that its products are available to customers for a long time.

Rewst said on Thursday that it got additional investments from Sapphire Ventures, Meritch Capital and OpenView. The funding round will bring the total raised by Rewst to $76 million over the past year.

Rewst's Aharon Chernin

Rewst will use that funding to "accelerate innovation in our [robotic process automation] platform that MSPs are using. It's software that we built it from the ground up to be an automation platform for MSPs," Rewst CEO Aharon Chernin told Channel Futures.

It will also be used to help support Rewst's new app platform, which it's testing and intends to release by the end of the year, Chernin said.

Rewst works with more than 900 MSPs, with a significant base in North America and expansions in the EU and APAC. The company is still in an "early adopter" phase, Chernin emphasized.

Sapphire's Casber Wang

“MSPs and SMBs are facing a number of operational challenges, including recruiting and retaining technical talent, as well as a rise in competition driven by a lack of differentiation," Casber Wang, partner at Sapphire Ventures. "Born out of the need to solve these growing pressures, I believe Rewst increases productivity and the bottom line for MSPs with its unique automation and trusted integration platform. I’m excited by the opportunity ahead for Rewst as the company radically improves MSP efficiency and results and am thrilled to partner with Aharon and the team to build a 'company of Consequence.'"

Chernin founded Rewst in 2021 to provide more accessible automation features to MSPs.