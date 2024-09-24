August's Top 20 Stories: Layoffs at Dell, Cisco, Intel, Five9

Layoffs at big technology companies and M&A deals are the two common themes in Channel Futures' top 20 stories of August. But what was No. 1? Our countdown knows.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

September 3, 2024

20 Slides
Channel Futures' top 20 stories from August
Sashkin/Shutterstock

Layoffs and acquisitions were the constant themes that resound through our countdown of Channel Futures' top 20 stories in August.

Several companies doing business in the channel − including Dell, Cisco and Five9 − reported significant job cuts. The companies claimed different reasons for the moves, which included struggling sales and/or a "restructuring."

Mergers and acquisitions also were common among our top stories in August. Some of our leading features included a VMware division relabeling as Omnissa and Avant buying a CX provider.

We've once again ranked the top 20 stories in August based on how often you visited them on our website, factoring in their popularity in our daily and weekly newsletters. You can have your say by signing up for those newsletters here.

What was our No. 1 story? See our slideshow above to find out. If you missed last month's countdown, it's here.

