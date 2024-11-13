AMD layoffs are hitting 4% of the chip designer’s workforce, or more than 1,000 employees.

At the end of 2023, AMD had about 26,000 employees globally. AMD’s headquarters is in Santa Clara, California, and its has locations across the United States, in Canada and Latin America.

According to a a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice with the California Employment Development Department, AMD is cutting 57 workers in Santa Clara. Those layoffs will take place in January.

AMD sent us the following statement:

“As a part of aligning our resources with our largest growth opportunities, we are taking a number of targeted steps that will unfortunately result in reducing our global workforce by approximately 4%. We are committed to treating impacted employees with respect and helping them through this transition.”

Employees Voice Frustration Over AMD Layoffs

Employees have taken to TheLayoff.com to voice their frustrations over the layoffs.

“I’m a good performer and yet I know it will not matter at all,” said one AMD worker. “When I saw yesterday who was impacted, many of them hard-working and dedicated people, I started regretting any extra effort I ever put in my work. I know that results and skills have never been a decisive factor in recent years, I’m fully aware of this fact. However, most of us do take pride in doing our work well. But when you witness layoffs, you really get angry and [unmotivated].”

“I am one of the ones impacted,” said another worker. “Nobody − my manager nor higher-ups − ever knew exactly what I did, the ruthless efficiency with which I did it, or my ability to cross functions and teams. And I am positive I'm not the only one.”

And another said the layoffs aren’t based on performance, “just unlucky.”

Employees in AMD’s DEI, data center and server business units were impacted by the layoffs.

An impacted employee in the data center unit said, “You know, the group responsible for keeping the lights on while other units are foundering under reduced demand and p**s-poor marketing? The one that's outpacing Intel? The one that makes the chips that help Instinct work so well on −

you know − AI workloads? Yeah, that one.”

AMD is the latest company doing business in channel to shed workers. Recent layoffs include Avaya, Oracle, Arrow Electronics and Dropbox.