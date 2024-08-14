8 Technology Advisors in the Inc. 5000

Technology advisors are staking out their territory in the 2024 Inc. 5000.

The Inc. 5000, which ranks private companies for their three-year revenue growth, dropped on Tuesday, with many channel firms well-represented.

The list includes companies across several different channel partner models — including managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and independent software vendors (ISVs). Channel Futures looked specifically at the firms that fit the description of a technology advisor (TA). Technology advisors source tech through an agent model wherein the supplier manages the product/service and bills the end user. Advisors earn residual commissions from the supplier and may also earn revenue on professional or consulting services.

At least eight companies operating that model placed in the top 3,000.

“It really does validate the business model," said Keith Hatley, whose firm Cloud Communications Group made the rankings for a second consecutive year. "It emphasizes the fact that people need independent experts to help navigate IT transformation in the enterprise space. And not just in terms of helping them evaluate these technologies, but making sure these services are implemented properly and then managing the relationship going forward."

CCG's Keith Hatley

Building a Business

The fact that most technology advisors on the list are repeat winners is a good sign for the industry. It's common for agencies to achieve exponential growth in their first few years as they start at zero and pick up clients and residual commissions. However, many advisors find several years later that their new deals are simply replacing revenue they lost from previous customers.

But these companies, many of which launched in five to 10 years ago, continue to grow their annualized revenue year over year. And that, Hatley said, happens when advisors can maintain their relationships with existing customers after the initial sale.

"It kind of becomes a flywheel. You engage in a project, you build trust and learn about their business, you deliver … and then they come back and want help for their next project," Hatley told Channel Futures.

This is not an exhaustive listing of all technology advisors in the Inc. 5000. Many channel partners such as MSP Medicus IT (No. 3,404) have added an agency/carrier services practice to their business. Nor does Channel Futures' listing include tech services distributors (TSD) or suppliers.

See the eight companies in the slideshow above.