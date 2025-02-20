7 Channel People of the Week at Vonage, AWS, Pure Storage7 Channel People of the Week at Vonage, AWS, Pure Storage

AI agents, SaaS products on the AWS Marketplace and the TA 101 Awards are among the top stories in this edition of Channel People of the Week.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

February 21, 2025

7 Slides
Channel People of the Week 2-21-25

Welcome to this Feb. 21 edition of Channel Futures' Channel People of the Week. This is our weekly roundup of the channel-related technology and business stories and the people behind them that drew the most interest from you, our readers, in the past seven days.

This week's topics vary from new HPE hardware to layoffs to partner program changes and awards for technology advisors.

We also have a high-level Vonage executive speaking on the future of AI agents in the SaaS space and how they will be used.

We have AWS allowing more SaaS products into its marketplace, making it more of a go-to location for the technology.

Check out our countdown in the slideshow above to see which newsmaker from the past week was No. 1. It's Channel People of the Week.

Read more about:

VARs/SIsAgents

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

