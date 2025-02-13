7 Channel People of the Week at Kaseya, Broadcom, New Charter7 Channel People of the Week at Kaseya, Broadcom, New Charter

This Valentine's Day, we've got love for Channel People of the Week! It's our top stories featuring a Google Cloud reorg and Broadcom's plans for partners.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

February 14, 2025

7 Slides
Channel People of the Week 2-14-25

Welcome to the Valentine's Day edition of the Channel People of the Week. This roundup, which includes the leading stories and the voices of the channel from the past seven days, captures some of the stories that our readers absolutely "loved." This included a particular affection for changes in company organization and leadership.

For example, Channel Futures spoke with two key channel leaders about the changes coming to the Broadcom Advantage program, impacting more than 10,000 users. The results will be consequential but are designed to give partners time to adapt.

There are also the restructuring efforts at Google Cloud, where most channel teams will find themselves underneath a newly assigned executive.

We spoke with the now-departed CEO of Kaseya about his reasons for stepping down, his plans for the future and what Kaseya plans to reveal in upcoming months.

Finally, we took a close look at a different type of acquisition by New Charter Technologies that might change the way it operates in the future.

So don't let Cupid's arrow hit you until you've scrolled through our countdown of the week's top stories and the people behind them, in our slideshow above.

