7 Channel People of the Week at New Relic, Amplix, Five9

This week's Channel People of the Week features the future of New Relic's partner program, Amplix leadership changes and the Channel Allies of Impact.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

October 4, 2024

7 Slides
Channel People of the Week 10-4-24

Our latest edition of Channel People of the Week once again focuses on the people behind the most-read stories from the past seven days on Channel Futures.

This week's roundup focuses on a number of leadership changes. For instance, rapidly growing tech advisor Amplix promoted its president to CEO after its chief executive stepped aside.

The new channel leader at New Relic also presented her vision for where the company is going with its partners.

The other big theme is culture and belonging in the channel. We feature a lengthy piece from an Alliance of Channel Women member about selling in the channel as a Hispanic woman.

There's also the Channel Allies of Impact, a list of those doing their part to make the channel community more diverse and inclusive to all.

You can read about all that and more in the slideshow above.

Read more about:

AgentsMSPsVARs/SIs

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

