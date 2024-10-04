7 Channel People of the Week at New Relic, Amplix, Five9
This week's Channel People of the Week features the future of New Relic's partner program, Amplix leadership changes and the Channel Allies of Impact.
October 4, 2024
Our latest edition of Channel People of the Week once again focuses on the people behind the most-read stories from the past seven days on Channel Futures.
This week's roundup focuses on a number of leadership changes. For instance, rapidly growing tech advisor Amplix promoted its president to CEO after its chief executive stepped aside.
The new channel leader at New Relic also presented her vision for where the company is going with its partners.
The other big theme is culture and belonging in the channel. We feature a lengthy piece from an Alliance of Channel Women member about selling in the channel as a Hispanic woman.
There's also the Channel Allies of Impact, a list of those doing their part to make the channel community more diverse and inclusive to all.
You can read about all that and more in the slideshow above.
