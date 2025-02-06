7 Channel People of the Week at Microsoft, Broadcom, Ingram Micro7 Channel People of the Week at Microsoft, Broadcom, Ingram Micro

Leadership changes, company layoffs and lengthy legal battles over antitrust concerns are all featured in this edition of Channel People of the Week.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

February 7, 2025

7 Slides
Welcome to the Feb. 7 edition of Channel People of the Week, our roundup of the channel's most significant channel stories in the past seven days. Our countdown highlights the articles that you are reading the most. This week's stories focus on leadership changes, staff reductions and governmental affairs.

Ingram Micro and Microsoft executives have shifted into new roles that may affect who you need to speak with for business affairs.

Three major industry players had layoffs this week that affected thousands of people.

There are also some insights into how upcoming legal and legislative affairs could impact the channel. For example, will the Trump DoJ continue to block HPE's acquisition of Juniper Networks? How will potential tariffs affect distributors?

Finally, Broadcom-VMware is putting its foot down and insisting that its partners get more involved or risk losing their relationship with the vendor.

Those topics and more in Channel People of the Week, our countdown of the week's top stories and the people behind them.

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures.

