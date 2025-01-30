Welcome to this edition of Channel People of the Week. This is our collection of the top stories of the week on Channel Futures that feature channel leaders, other executives and industry experts. These are the stories that you, our readers, selected simply by reading our content and subscribing to our newsletters.

This week's wrap-up focuses a lot on updates to partner programs so far in 2025, as many companies are reconsidering or revamping how they're doing business in the new year.

Juniper Networks and ServiceNow both discussed changes to their channel programs in length with our team.

We also learned more about how some recently implemented certifications might affect partners' business with federal contractors.

Finally, analysts reveal why they like our new list of 20 top CPaaS providers.

You can read see our countdown of the week's top stories and our Channel People of the Week in the slideshow above.