7 Channel People of the Week at Juniper Networks, ServiceNow, ConnectWise, More7 Channel People of the Week at Juniper Networks, ServiceNow, ConnectWise, More

Partner program changes, the naming of top CPaaS providers and updates to a key security certification are among the top stories in Channel Futures' Channel People of the Week.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

January 31, 2025

7 Slides
Channel People of the Week 1-31-25

Welcome to this edition of Channel People of the Week. This is our collection of the top stories of the week on Channel Futures that feature channel leaders, other executives and industry experts. These are the stories that you, our readers, selected simply by reading our content and subscribing to our newsletters.

This week's wrap-up focuses a lot on updates to partner programs so far in 2025, as many companies are reconsidering or revamping how they're doing business in the new year.

Juniper Networks and ServiceNow both discussed changes to their channel programs in length with our team.

We also learned more about how some recently implemented certifications might affect partners' business with federal contractors.

Finally, analysts reveal why they like our new list of 20 top CPaaS providers.

You can read see our countdown of the week's top stories and our Channel People of the Week in the slideshow above.

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

