7 Channel People of the Week: Intel Layoffs, Avant Acquisition and Departure

We highlight Intel layoffs, the EU AI Act and MSPs' favorite vendors in the latest edition of Channel People of the Week, which puts a spotlight on the people behind the stories.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

August 9, 2024

7 Slides
Channel Futures' People of the Week Aug. 9, 2024

Welcome to this week's Channel People of the Week, our weekly collection of the leading experts, executives and thought leaders in the channel making headlines in the most-read news on the Channel Futures website.

This week's stories feature the EU AI Act, the world's first comprehensive regulatory framework for the innovative technology.

There are also Intel's layoffs, which cut at least 15,000 jobs after a less-than-positive earnings report.

Finally, we've collected some of the most popular vendors among MSPs in the channel.

All that and more in this week's CPOTW, our countdown of the week's top stories, which you can see in the slideshow above.

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
