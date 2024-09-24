7 Channel People of the Week at HP, Rubrik, Nutanix
Partner concerns about Broadcom's handling of its VMware acquisition and HP's new AI PC preparations are just two of Channel Futures' top stories this week. Meet the people behind them.
Broadcom's handling of its VMware acquisition, AI PCs and a surge of legal cases in the MSP space are just a few of the top stories on Channel Futures this past week. Our Channel People of the Week counts them down and highlights the people making the headlines.
At the first VMware Explore gathering since Broadcom wrapped its acquisition of VMware, channel partners got a chance to ask questions of Broadcom's leadership. Competitors have found some footing in the chaos.
HP is doing all it can to help the channel sell more AI PCs when customers seek partners' help in upgrading.
Finally, new analysis shows that MSPs are facing a growing number of court cases due to cybersecurity breaches.
All that and more in this week's Channel People of the Week countdown, which you can see in the slideshow above.
