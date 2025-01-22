Welcome to the Jan. 24 edition of Channel People of the Week, our roundup of the top stories in the channel and the voices behind them. We've collected our top seven stories for your perusal to keep you up to date and reveal what may have a significant impact on you and your customers.

These stories include IBM's latest acquisition, which may help it specialize more in the cloud market.

We also have Wiz expounding on how its pending initial public offering (IPO) could impact partners.

Finally, we have Wancloud, which gave us a deep look at IT professionals' practices around cloud computing and its relationship with AI.

You can learn about all these essential stories and more by perusing our Channel People of the Week countdown in the slideshow above.