7 Channel People of the Week at Cisco, Wiz, IBM7 Channel People of the Week at Cisco, Wiz, IBM
An IBM acquisition, expansion of cloud computing budgets and Wiz's pending IPO are just a few of the top stories on Channel Futures this week.
January 24, 2025
Already have an account?
Welcome to the Jan. 24 edition of Channel People of the Week, our roundup of the top stories in the channel and the voices behind them. We've collected our top seven stories for your perusal to keep you up to date and reveal what may have a significant impact on you and your customers.
These stories include IBM's latest acquisition, which may help it specialize more in the cloud market.
We also have Wiz expounding on how its pending initial public offering (IPO) could impact partners.
Finally, we have Wancloud, which gave us a deep look at IT professionals' practices around cloud computing and its relationship with AI.
You can learn about all these essential stories and more by perusing our Channel People of the Week countdown in the slideshow above.
About the Author
You May Also Like
CF20: 2025's 20 Top CPaaS Providers You Should KnowJan 22, 2025|20 Slides
The Gately Report: Wiz Partners to Get Boost from Expected IPOJan 20, 2025|8 Slides
7 Channel People of the Week at Kaseya, Broadcom, DelineaJan 17, 2025|7 Slides
C-Suite Chats: New CEO at SAP-Centric Lemongrass CloudJan 17, 2025|6 Slides